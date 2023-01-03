Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

