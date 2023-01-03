Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 904 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

