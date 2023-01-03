Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 9,218 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

