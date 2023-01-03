AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.