AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 43.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.0% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AN opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America lowered their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,346,831.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,694,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,735,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,346,831.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,694,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,735,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,329 shares of company stock valued at $63,444,075. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

