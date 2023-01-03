Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,342. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.