Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Insider Activity

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

