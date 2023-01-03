Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 22,436 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 165,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 112,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

