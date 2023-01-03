Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 68 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 34,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

HON stock opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.