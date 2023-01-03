Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

