Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

