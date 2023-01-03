Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

