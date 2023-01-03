Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $971,000 Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after buying an additional 181,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,115,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,887,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

