Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

