Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

