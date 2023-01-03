Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 112,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 637,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,809,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

