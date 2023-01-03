Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

