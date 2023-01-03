Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 118,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $6,627,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 67,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $63.82.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

