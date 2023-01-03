Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $708.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $702.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $927.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

