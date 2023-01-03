City State Bank Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

