Clarius Group LLC Purchases 2,330 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 35,956 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 164,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 441,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 169,282 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.