Consolidated Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average is $152.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $307.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

