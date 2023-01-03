Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 374 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

