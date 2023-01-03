Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,100,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,914,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $351.55 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

