Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

