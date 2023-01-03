Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 3.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

