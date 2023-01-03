Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $941,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NIKE by 261.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NKE opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $167.91. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

