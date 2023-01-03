Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average of $185.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $260.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $41,437,542 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

