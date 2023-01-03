Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $456.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

