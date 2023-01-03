Cowen Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $285.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $260.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.82. General Dynamics has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 204,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

