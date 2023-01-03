Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $266.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $402.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

