Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

