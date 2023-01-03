Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 63 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.69.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

