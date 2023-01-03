Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $545.61 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile



Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

