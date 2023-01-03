Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $300,591,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

