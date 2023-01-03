Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.54% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

