CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

