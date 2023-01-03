Dearborn Partners LLC Has $53.52 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 2.4% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $53,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.