Denali Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

