Denali Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

