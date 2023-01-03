Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 7,100 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

AFL stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,349. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

