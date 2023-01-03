Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $254.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

