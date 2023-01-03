Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $116.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on PAYX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.
Paychex Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
