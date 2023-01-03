Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.