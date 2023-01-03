Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,415 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

