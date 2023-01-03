Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $158.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

