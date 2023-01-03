Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires 6,299 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

