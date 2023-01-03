Ferguson Shapiro LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 87,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.1% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 118,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 56,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of KO opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

