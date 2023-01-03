Field & Main Bank Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.94. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $307.11. The company has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

