Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 234,867 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 497,860 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 76,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS IEFA opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88.

